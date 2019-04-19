Tracking threats for severe storms

Hampton Police searching for suspects after 7-Eleven robbery

Posted 10:46 am, April 19, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a 7-Eleven Thursday night.

According to police, the call came in at 11:23 p.m. for the robbery. Officers responded to the store, located in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue, and learned that two men entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled the business on foot towards Goldsboro Drive.

The first suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a blue hoodie with a white logo and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a grey and white hoodie with a white Jordan logo and blue jeans.

If you or someone you know can help police identify these men, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

