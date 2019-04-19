× Fundraiser in Chesapeake helps families of fallen officers ahead of 250-mile memorial bike ride

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – In May, hundreds will hop on their bikes in Chesapeake and ride for Washington D.C. in memory of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Riders in Law Enforcement United‘s The Road to Hope bike ride are either sworn or retired officers themselves or survivors of fallen officers. They each must raise $1,500 to participate.

One of the riders, David Chadwick, is holding a fundraiser Saturday, April 20 to help raise the money.

The fundraiser will be at CrossFit Chesapeake at 1009 Scenic Parkway from 8 a.m. to noon, and includes a CrossFit-inspired workout.

Teams of two will work together on the exercise bike, burpees, sit-ups and kettle bell swings. The numbers associated with each represent an important number to Law Enforcement United.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $10 at the door, and a raffle will be held.

The bike ride itself kicks off May 10 and runs until May 12. All the money raised by riders will go towards the families and children of fallen officers as well as a memorial page.

In February, Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell was shot and killed during a shootout with a narcotics suspect.

Click here for more information about the ride.