Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe threat to start the weekend

*** Wind Advisory for Dare County from 6 PM Friday to 4 AM Saturday. South winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

A line of severe storms moving our way… A powerful cold front is marching across the country, bringing gusty winds and severe thunderstorms. It will arrive in our area Friday afternoon and linger into early Saturday morning.

We will see a few scattered showers this morning, but the first round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon. It will be very windy today, even before storms arrive. Expect south winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35+ mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s.

The main line of storms will move in late Friday night to early Saturday morning. That line looks to be more potent and bring us an even bigger chance for damaging winds, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

By midday on Saturday, most of the wet weather will be gone and our skies will clear. Expect high temperatures in the lower 70s on Saturday afternoon. It will still be windy, south at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Easter Sunday will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. Winds will relax on Sunday, SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 15-25G40

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Storms, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 15-25G35

Tomorrow: AM Showers/Storms, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-20G30

