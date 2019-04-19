Early-morning Suffolk townhouse fire leaves 2 people displaced

(Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a townhouse fire in the 6300 block of Scottsfield Drive early Friday morning.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 1:46 a.m. The first unit arrived on scene at the townhouse, located in the Burbage Grant neighborhood, at 1:55 a.m.

Captain Steven Johnson said that on arrival, light smoke and fire were showing from the second floor. Firefighters confined the fire to one room, and were able to quickly knock it down.

Two adults and two dogs safely evacuated the residence before firefighters arrived. They will be displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by family.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was called under control at 2:26 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the fire’s cause.

