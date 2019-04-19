× Crews building Something in the Water Festival stages prepare for severe weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Crews working to transform the Virginia Beach Oceanfront into a festival ground are preparing for severe weather.

Virginia Beach Public Works Department tells News 3 crews have been monitoring the weather and will be securing all loose materials ahead of predicted severe storms.

On Friday morning, crews could be seen stacking large materials on top of one another. Crews say this will help weigh down the equipment and prevent it from being blown around by the wind.

Crews don’t anticipate Friday night’s weather to interfere with their preparations for the upcoming Something in the Water Festival but will be monitoring the storm and their equipment as storms blow through Hampton Roads.