CNU Women’s Lacrosse bus catches fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On Wednesday a bus chartering the Christopher Newport University Women’s Lacrosse team caught fire.

Around 10:30 p.m., a small fire broke out on the chartered bus that was carrying the team back from a game at St. Mary’s in Maryland.

A university official said no one was injured and a replacement bus brought the team safely back to campus that night.

The bus was at the intersection of Tidewater Trail (US 17) and Forest Chapel Road in Middlesex County when the fire occurred.

Some equipment and personal property was damaged by the fire and it is in the process of being replaced, the official said.