Arrest made after meth lab found in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – An arrest has been made after a convenience store robbery lead to the discovery of a suspected meth lab on April 12.

Around 2 p.m., officials were informed of a business robbery that had happened at the 7–Eleven located in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money, according to police. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the area towards a nearby trailer park.

Officers quickly went to the area to attempt to find the suspect. During the search for the suspect officers located a suspected meth lab in a residence in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

Further investigation revealed materials consistent with items that are found when making methamphetamine.

On April 19 Dennis Baily Pulley, Jr., was arrested in connection with the illegal narcotics investigation. The 43-year-old man was charged with seven counts of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Manufacture Methamphetamine with a Minor Present.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.