HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - To preview the 2019 Virginia International Tattoo, we talk with conductor 1Lt. Elizabeth Elliott about what to expect at the 2019 version of this local tradition that includes more than 1,000 performers. And SPC Esther Yun Na performs a piano version of "You Are So Beautiful" by Billy Preston.

This year The Virginia International Tattoo is saluting women in the military.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.vafest.org.