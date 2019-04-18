× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe thunderstorm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking severe storms to end the work week… Today will be another nice day. Highs will warm to the low 80s today with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Winds will pick up today, south at 5 to 15 this morning and 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Our next round of rain and storms is set to move in on Friday with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for the first half of the day. Our chance for heavy rain and storms will increase through the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Our biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Even before storms arrive, it will be windy with south winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to near 40 mph.

Rain/storms will linger to early Saturday morning. A few scattered showers will continue through the day with a mix of clouds. It will still be windy on Saturday with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Easter Sunday looks nice. We will see partly cloudy skies with lower rain chances. Temperatures will be near normal in the upper 60s to near 70.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 18th

1887 Tornado: Suffolk

