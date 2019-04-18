Suffolk Fire responds to 2-alarm house fire, firefighter and occupant treated

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Arthur Drive early Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came out at 5:47 a.m., and the first unit arrived on scene in the rural Whaleyville borough at 5:58 a.m. Arriving crews said there was heavy fire showing from the single-story residence.

One occupant received emergency medical assessment and treatment, and was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation. One firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion.

Suffolk Police are now on scene, and a portion of the roadway near the area remains closed due to equipment staging.

This is a developing story.