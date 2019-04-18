‘Skins scoop: Redskins reportedly sign Matt Ioannidis to contract extension

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Set to become a free agent after the 2019 season, Matt Ioannidis won’t be going anywhere.

According to multiple reports, including NFL.com, the Redskins locked-up the defensive end Thursday. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report Ioannidis’s three-year extension has a base value of $21.75 million. $14 million is guaranteed money.

Ioannidis, a fifth-round selection by the ‘Skins in the 2016 NFL Draft, recorded 23 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 14 games last season – both totals (tackles and sackes) are career highs.

In three seasons, Ioannidis has appeared in 38 games. Over the past two seasons, he has started 14 games and produced 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits.