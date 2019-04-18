Previewing the 21st Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival and the first ever Ladies of Song Competition on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We get all the details on the 2st Annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival featuring the first ever Ladies of Song Vocal Competition at the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News.

Brittany Burrell performs a classic Ella Fitzgerald song in preparation for the upcoming competition.

The Ladies of Song Vocal Competition is April 26th at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, 2410 Wickham Avenue at 8:00 p.m.

Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center

www.downing-gross.org || (757) 247-8950