Perquimans Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates construction fraud case

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. – The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud case involving a man from the Camden/Currituck area.

Ronald Allen Lee operates a construction business which may go under the name R & R Construction or Lee Family Construction.

Officials said Lee has an alleged history of receiving money for construction jobs then either failing to complete the jobs or never doing the job at all.

If you have been a victim of this crime please contact your local law enforcement office to report it.

There were no further details on Lee’s whereabouts.