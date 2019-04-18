× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Damaging winds, tornadoes, flooding rain possible

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Batten down the hatches, Friday is looking like a rough weather day.

A powerful cold front is marching across the country leaving a path of distraction. And it looks like it will arrive in our area tomorrow afternoon and linger into early Saturday morning.

Overnight tonight, the clouds will thicken up and we could have a few rain showers to start your Friday. By lunchtime and into the afternoon we are expecting the first round of thunderstorms to arrive. A few of these could be severe and produce damaging winds, large hail or even an isolated tornado.

After that line moves out, it looks like we will get a long break from the storms before the main line moves in late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

That line looks to be more potent and bring us an even bigger chance for damaging winds and tornadoes. The concern there is severe weather while many folks are sleeping.

By midday on Saturday, most of the wet weather will be gone and our skies will clear. Expect high temperatures in the lower 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler with morning lows in the upper 40s and the lower 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a slight 20% chance for a stray shower on Sunday.

The weather next week is looking warmer and more tranquil. It looks like we will be back to the lower 80s by next Tuesday.



Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1887 Tornado: Suffolk

