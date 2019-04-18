Passenger airlifted to Sentara Norfolk after Currituck Co. crash

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – One person is in the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in the 1400 block of Caratoke Highway (Rt. 168) Thursday evening.

At 6:24 p.m., units from Currituck Fire-EMS responded to the area for a report of a crash with injuries. They arrived to find a crash between a van and a combine involving 10 people – nine of whom were in the van and one person who was operating the combine.

The van’s front seat passenger suffered minor facial injuries and was airlifted via Nightingale Air Ambulance to the trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in serious condition. The victim was the only person who was taken to the hospital.

The Moyock Volunteer Fire Department, the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

