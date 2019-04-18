ODU’s BJ Stith & Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill make PIT debuts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It was a night to forget for ODU guard B.J. Stith at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

BJ Stith at the PIT

Stith, the Conference USA Player of the Year went 0-for-9 from the field with 0 points on Thursday night in his tournament debut.

"If you can go any lower than what I played tonight, I don't want to see it," Stith said. "Hopefully I can get back tomorrow, play better, but you got to play through it."

His new teammate, Virginia Tech guard Ahmed Hill had a better night, scoring 19 points in 33 minutes of action in front of NBA scouts.

"We all auditioning for a job, so you come in and try to be the best," Hill said.

Both BJ and Ahmed play again on Friday at 3:00 p.m. All games are played at Churchland High School in Portsmouth.

