CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Lake Ridge Court early Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:54 p.m., and crews arrived five minutes later to find fire on the outside of the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire, which was marked completely out at 1:31 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

