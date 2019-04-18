Man charged after body-slamming woman for unplugging PlayStation, police say

Posted 8:18 pm, April 18, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville man has been charged with domestic assault after someone unplugged his PlayStation, according to police.

Police said Joshua Stone got into an argument with the victim while playing video games, WSMV reports.

He told officers the woman unplugged the PlayStation, so he body-slammed her.

Related: 11-year-old shot trooper dad as he slept for taking video games away, court docs say

The woman suffered injuries to her head.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.