Illinois officer drives man to job interview after pulling him over

CAHOKIA, Ill. – An Illinois officer came through for a man working hard to get a job.

A police officer pulled over a man with expired plates Wednesday. The man told Officer Roger Gemoules he also did not have a valid driver’s license, but had to risk the ride because he was on his way to a job interview.

The officer would not let him drive away. Instead, Officer Gemoules took him to the interview.

A post to Cahokia’s community Facebook page says, “He wouldn’t let me drive away cause my L’s suspended so the police gave me a ride to my interview 💪🏾‼️ & I got it ‼️WONT HE DO IT 🙌🏾”

Related: Indiana police officer turns traffic stop into the best Christmas present for struggling single mom

The man got the job. Francella Jackson posted this message to Facebook, “On behalf of Mayor Curtis McCall Jr., I would like to thank Officer Gemoules for showing compassion and being a great example of how community-oriented policing actually works.”