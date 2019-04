Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Spring brings many beautiful sights with the warmer temperatures and one home caught a glimpse of it on

their Ring security camera.

The camera captured a great moment in nature as two bluebirds played in the nice spring weather.

You can see one bird approach the camera and show off its gorgeous blue wings before a friend joins in on the fun.

The motion on the camera sent a notification to the homeowner and triggered a recording just at the right time to see this moment!