Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking another round of severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking severe storms to end the work week… Today will be another nice day, a step warmer than yesterday. Highs will warm into the mid 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit breezy today as winds shift from west to north to east at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up tomorrow, south at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

Our next round of rain and storms is set to move in on Friday with a cold front. Showers/storms will move in for the second half of the day to Friday night. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. It will be windy on Friday with south winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to near 40 mph.

Rain/storms will linger to early Saturday morning. A few scattered showers will continue through the day with a mix of clouds. It will still be windy on Saturday with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Easter Sunday looks nice. We will see partly cloudy skies with lower rain chances. Temperatures will be near normal in the upper 60s to near 70.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: S 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 17

2000 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

