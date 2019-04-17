Virginia Beach police searching for man who allegedly stole wallet of elderly victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole the wallet of an elderly citizen and used their credit cards to make purchases.

On March 6, the elderly victim was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet while leaving a business on Diamond Springs Road.

Just a few hours later, police say the suspect used the credit cards of the victim to purchase items at a Walmart and 7-Eleven.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.