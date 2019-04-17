× Statue of President Obama missing from James City County property

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A statue of President Obama is missing from a property belonging to Howard Hankins.

The property contains 42 giant statues of the country’s presidents. The statues used to lie at Presidents Park in Williamsburg.

Hankins moved them to his property and still lets people tour them on the weekends, but recently a smaller statue of President Obama disappeared.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hankins told News 3 on Wednesday.

He says the Obama statue was inside of a trailer, which he kept unlocked. “We are putting it out if somebody has seen it or knows somebody with it, I’d appreciated it being returned and there would be no consequences,” he said.

In these divided times, Hankins believes this is a cause everyone can get behind. “Let’s do the right thing that would be a good step for everybody,” he said. “Let’s unite everybody behind it. That’s a good cause.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-323-3791.