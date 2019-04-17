‘Sesame Street’ marks 50th anniversary with 10-city festival tour

Posted 12:37 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, April 17, 2019

“Sesame Street” is turning 50 this year, and in celebration, the show is hitting the road.

Big Bird, Elmo and the Muppets will visit 10 cities this summer, holding three-day festivals in each city they stop in. According to Sesame Street’s website, the tour will begin June 1 in New York City’s Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, and will continue to the following cities:

  • Washington D.C., Anacostia National Park, June 8
  • Pittsburgh, Flagstaff Hill at Schenley Park, June 15
  • Detroit, Lafayette Plaisance Park, June 22
  • Chicago, MSI Park, June 29
  • Dallas, Main Street Garden Park, July 6
  • Kansas City, Frank A. Theis Park, July 13
  • Denver, Araphoe Community College, July 20
  • Seattle, location TBA, July 27
  • Los Angeles, location TBA, August 3

According to Sesame Street, every stop will include a stage show, activities and community celebrations.

For more information on every stop, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.