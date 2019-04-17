‘Sesame Street’ marks 50th anniversary with 10-city festival tour

“Sesame Street” is turning 50 this year, and in celebration, the show is hitting the road.

Big Bird, Elmo and the Muppets will visit 10 cities this summer, holding three-day festivals in each city they stop in. According to Sesame Street’s website, the tour will begin June 1 in New York City’s Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, and will continue to the following cities:

Washington D.C., Anacostia National Park, June 8

Pittsburgh, Flagstaff Hill at Schenley Park, June 15

Detroit, Lafayette Plaisance Park, June 22

Chicago, MSI Park, June 29

Dallas, Main Street Garden Park, July 6

Kansas City, Frank A. Theis Park, July 13

Denver, Araphoe Community College, July 20

Seattle, location TBA, July 27

Los Angeles, location TBA, August 3

According to Sesame Street, every stop will include a stage show, activities and community celebrations.

For more information on every stop, click here.