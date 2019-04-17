Redskins to open 2019 season at Eagles, host Super Bowl LIII champs in week five

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The 2019 season is set in stone for the Washington Redskins.

After going 7-and-9 for the second straight season, Washington will look to get off on the right foot in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ll then open their home portion of the schedule hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

The Redskins will play teams from the NFC North and AFC East this season.

This year’s schedule only consists of two weekday primetime games, when the Redskins host the Bears on Monday night in week three, and travel to the Vikings in week eight on Thursday night.

Washington Redskins 2019 Schedule (Home games in bold)

Week 1 (Sept. 8) – @ Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15) – vs. Cowboys, 1:00 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 23) – vs. Bears, 8:15 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29) – @ Giants, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 6) – vs. Patriots, 1:00 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 13) – @ Dolphins, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7(Oct. 20) – vs. 49ers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 24) – @ Vikings, 8:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 3) – @ Bills, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10) – Bye

Week 11 (Nov. 17) – vs. Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 24) – vs. Lions, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1) – @ Panthers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) – @ Packers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15) – vs. Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 22) – vs. Giants, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17 Dec. 29) – @ Cowboys, 1:00 p.m.