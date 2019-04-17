× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat

We are about to trade in our blue skies and sunshine for showers and storms and even the threat for severe weather.

Thursday will be the proverbial called before the storm. It will be a warm and windy day. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a gusty south wind. We will start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and see more sunshine in the afternoon.

Ahead of an approaching cold front on Friday the clouds will thicken up. We have a slight chance for showers through the first part of the day. But things will go downhill in the afternoon and evening. A strong line of thunderstorms will rumble through. That will bring us the threat for damaging winds that could be in excess of 60 mph. We also have a threat for some flooding downpours, large hail, and even a few tornadoes.

That severe weather threat continues into early on Saturday morning. But the skies should clear by mid morning and we will enjoy calmer and cooler weather.

Expect high temperatures on Saturday in the upper 60s and the lower 70s.

It will be a little cool for sunrise services on Easter Sunday morning. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. But most of Easter Sunday is looking very pleasant, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

