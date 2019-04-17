Newport News Police Department to host prescription drug drop off locations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department will host a prescription drug drop off locations in order to secure safe waters and the health of the community.

The department participates in a nationwide initiative seeking to prevent increased prescription drug abuse and theft.

On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Newport News Police Department joins the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and agencies across the country, to collect potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications for destruction during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Medication that is not disposed of properly pollutes water supplies and can cause harm to children, pets, and others, according to police.

Medicines that accumulate in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. This free event will offer the opportunity for community members to safely get rid of prescription medications, with no questions asked.

For convenience purposes, there will be three drop-off locations in Newport News:

Newport News Police Department – South Precinct – 3303 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA 23607

Sentara at Port Warwick (Emergency Room entrance) 1031 Loftis Blvd. Newport News, VA 23606

Newport News Police Department – North Precinct 368 Deshazor Drive Newport News, VA 23608 (Lot between Police and Fire Departments)

