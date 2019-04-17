Motorcyclist killed, one seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Currituck Co.

Posted 5:39 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59PM, April 17, 2019

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Photo: Stephanie Purvis

The crash took place in the 700 block of Caratoke Highway near Downtown Moyock. It involved two cars and one motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was killed, and an ambulance took one person who was seriously injured to a Chesapeake hospital. The third person has been treated and was released on scene.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Caratoke Highway is closed as of 5:30 p.m., and traffic is being detoured.

There is no further information at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are made available.

