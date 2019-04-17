Man dies in Suffolk while participating in military training exercise

SUFFOLK, Va. – Officials responded to an accident earlier this afternoon at the Suffolk Executive Airport involving a parachutist.

The call for the incident came in around 2:02 p.m. in regards to an incident at the Suffolk Executive Airport located at 1200 Gene Bolton Drive involving an adult male that was part of a military training exercise.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews provided emergency medical assessment and treatment to the adult male victim and Nightingale also responded.

Despite best efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information available.