Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As Spring warms up, many people are tempted to hit the beach or go out on the boat believing the water is warm too.

Rachel Davis from theĀ Coast Guard and meteorologist Jeff Orrock with NOAA, warn us of hidden dangers from cold water this time of year. We talk about the risks and how to dress for the water and not just the weather.

For more information on how to properly prepare for cold water visit uscgboating.org.