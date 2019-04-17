Hampton Police searching for suspect after drive-by shooting leaves man injured

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in for a shooting at the W and W Market at 4:48 p.m. Officers responded to the business, located in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue, and found an adult man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigation revealed that the man was standing outside the business when a dark-colored vehicle approached and its occupant or occupants began firing towards the victim.

The suspect vehicle fled north on LaSalle Avenue before officers arrived.

Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.