Four arrested after allegedly attempting armed robbery in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A minor and three adults have been charged for their suspected role in an attempted armed robbery.

A 17-year-old juvenile is facing attempted armed burglary, conspiracy to commit armed burglary, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

The three adults, 21-year-old Kierien Thomas Blige Simpson, 19-year-old Tre’von Barron Barbarji, and 18-year-old Dale Russell Jackson, were also charged with the same crime.

On April 15, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Adams Street for a report of a suspicious group of males that exited a vehicle with one seen carrying a firearm.

Officers approached the suspects and the investigation revealed that they were in the process of committing an armed burglary of a specific home in the area.

Officers found two firearms in the area that were used in the attempted armed burglary, according to officials.

The three adults were taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, charged, and are without bond. The juvenile was taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries were reported and no property was stolen or damaged.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331 or call the Greater Hampton Roads Crime Lines at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.