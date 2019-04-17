Diakite Declares: UVA’s Mamadi Diakite becomes fourth Cavalier to declare for NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavalier caravan is leaving Charlottesville and headed to the NBA Draft.

Mamadi Diakite, the man who hit the historic game-tying shot against Purdue in the Elite Eight, is headed to the draft, according to his Instagram this evening.

“This has been an unbelievable experience and I can’t even begin to put it into words,” Diakite said in the post.

Diakite joins Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, and De’Andre Hunter as Wahoos to forego eligibility to turn pro in a week span.

The 6’9″ forward averaged 7.4 points per game and four rebounds per game in 2018-19.