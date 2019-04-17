Diakite Declares: UVA’s Mamadi Diakite becomes fourth Cavalier to declare for NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavalier caravan is leaving Charlottesville and headed to the NBA Draft.
Mamadi Diakite, the man who hit the historic game-tying shot against Purdue in the Elite Eight, is headed to the draft, according to his Instagram this evening.
“This has been an unbelievable experience and I can’t even begin to put it into words,” Diakite said in the post.
View this post on Instagram
I would like to thank God and my wonderful family for the opportunity to play this game at such a prestigious university. Just a boy from Conakry, Guinea!!! This has been an unbelievable experience and I can’t even begin to put it in to words. I have grown so much from my first day on Grounds both on and off the court which is why I am confident in announcing my intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. I know that UVA will always hold a special place in my heart. #ONTHEROAD
Diakite joins Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, and De’Andre Hunter as Wahoos to forego eligibility to turn pro in a week span.
The 6’9″ forward averaged 7.4 points per game and four rebounds per game in 2018-19.