Diakite Declares: UVA’s Mamadi Diakite becomes fourth Cavalier to declare for NBA Draft

Posted 6:38 pm, April 17, 2019, by

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavalier caravan is leaving Charlottesville and headed to the NBA Draft.

Mamadi Diakite. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mamadi Diakite, the man who hit the historic game-tying shot against Purdue in the Elite Eight, is headed to the draft, according to his Instagram this evening.

“This has been an unbelievable experience and I can’t even begin to put it into words,” Diakite said in the post.

Diakite joins Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, and De’Andre Hunter as Wahoos to forego eligibility to turn pro in a week span.

The 6’9″ forward averaged 7.4 points per game and four rebounds per game in 2018-19.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.