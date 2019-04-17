Carrollton firefighters respond to ‘fully involved’ tractor fire

CARROLLTON, Va. – Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported tractor fire, fully involved, with power line exposure on Spring Lake Drive off Route-10.

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and Suffolk fire officials were also requested to respond to the scene.

Arriving unit reported that smoke and flames were showing from a vehicle in the middle of a field with power lines overhead.

The crew’s deployed hand hose lines and suppressed the fire, preventing extension into surrounding brush and farm fields as well as overhead power lines.

Fire officials say the fully operational 1951 antique Ford 8N tractor, that was not insured, may be restorable due to the rapid fire attack by the first arriving crew.