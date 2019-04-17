Adults-only zoo night to be held at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – Ready to go wild? The Virginia Zoo will open its doors for an adults-only night Thursday, May 9.

During the event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., all animal exhibits will stay open late. Guests will be able to meet animal ambassadors at a stage presentation of ZooLive! and enjoy a variety of yard games and music.

Train rides will be offered for $2 each, and food, wine and beer will be available for purchase. The event is for adults 21 years old and up, and IDs will be checked at the gate.

For members, the event will cost $5; for non-members, tickets are $15.

To buy tickets, click here.