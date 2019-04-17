2 flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream recalled due to undeclared tree nuts

Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints.

The two flavors may contain tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts, which were not declared on the ingredient list or allergy information list. Both affected products include labels that say the flavors may contain other tree nuts.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

Both flavors were manufactured in the United States, and were distributed nationwide. No other container sizes or best by dates of Ben & Jerry’s products were affected by the recall.

Consumers who have purchased containers of the above products with the affected UPC and date codes are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer container and call 833-236-1237 for further information.