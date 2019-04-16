Virginia Beach Crime Solvers searching for suspects after home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are investigating after a home invasion occurred in the 100 block of Greendale Road.

On January 9, around 2:50 p.m., officials responded to the home invasion where the resident was bound and several items were stolen.

An armed black male entered the home and bound the resident. A second black male entered the home and both suspects stole several items from within the residence before fleeing. There were no injuries reported.

The first suspect is described as being in his late teens to early 20’s, 6’ 1” in height, 160 pounds with facial hair, wearing all dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as being in his late teens to early 20’s, 5’ 6” to 5’ 7” in height, 130 pounds with a mustache. He was wearing a “puffy” jacket, gray hoodie, and gray sweat pants, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).