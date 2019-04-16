Upcoming movie crew holds casting call in Hampton Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. – Attention all actors and actresses or people just wanting to be in a movie!

The crew of an upcoming movie called “The Gateway” is looking for talent right here in Hampton Roads.

They are looking for several extras, both men and women of any ethnicity, ages eight and up.

In addition they are seeking feature extras of Hispanic males 20-50 years old and Hispanic females 20-40 years old.

The casting call is Tuesday, April 16 at Peninsula Town Center at 4410 E. Claiborne Square, third floor. The event runs from 3 – 8 p.m.

According to the post, positions are paid.

All you need to bring with you is two current snapshots of only yourself and a pen.