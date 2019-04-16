× Two children played with a handgun and one was shot in the stomach, Georgia police say

A 7-year-old Georgia boy was shot in the stomach Monday as he and an 8-year-old played with a handgun police said.

The two children found a .45-caliber handgun as they were alone in an apartment, Griffin police said. The accidental shooting happened as the children mishandled the weapon, authorities said.

The 7-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, police said.

Police in Griffin, about 38 miles south of Atlanta, did not say if the two children are related.

Monday’s shooting follows another child-involved shooting in Georgia last week.

A 6-year-old girl died two days after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the head in Paulding County, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, according to the Paulding County sheriff’s office.