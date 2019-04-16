× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and a midweek warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny skies and a warming trend… Grab a jacket this morning, temperatures are about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s today but return to near 70 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today and it won’t be as windy. Expect NW to SW winds at 5 to 15 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the low 50s.

We will gradually warm up through midweek, reaching 80 on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very low rain chances.

Our next round of rain and storms is set to move in on Friday with a cold front. Showers/storms will move in for the second half of the day to Friday night. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. It will also be windy on Friday with south winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to near 40 mph. Rain will linger into Saturday morning, but chances should drop through the day. It will still be windy on Saturday with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Easter Sunday looks nice. We will see partly cloudy skies with lower rain chances. Temperatures will be near normal in the upper 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 16th

1889 Heavy Rain: 4.89″ Norfolk

2011 Tornado Event VA/NC: EF-3, multiple EF-2, EF-1.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.