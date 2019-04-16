Three people displaced after kitchen fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people are displaced after a kitchen fire on Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department dispatched to the Tivoli Apartments complex at 11:40 a.m. in the 1000-block of Tivoli Crescent.

Once officials arrived, they reported light smoke coming from a first floor apartment. The fire, which started in the kitchen, was under control in about 10-minutes.

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex who was going door-to-door making sure residents were out of the building was treated by Virginia Beach EMS for minor smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital.

Two adults and one child who lived in the apartment have been displaced by the fire. Only one adult was home at the time of the fire and he did report working smoke alarms both inside his apartment and in the common areas of the building.

A maintenance worker for the apartment complex quickly shut off the natural gas used to power the water heaters in order to help reduce chances of spreading the fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department wants to reminds everyone, never leave a working stove unattended and make sure your home is equipped with working smoke alarms.