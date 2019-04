PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police is investigating a shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway at the business Player’s Vape.

The two people shot, a woman and a man, are both in serious condition.

No suspects in custody and no other information is available at this time.

