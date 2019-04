NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard on Tuesday.

The call for the incident came in around 1:40 a.m. Officials located a man that had been shot.

The man was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

