Pharrell will be UVA’s 2019 valedictory speaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, will be the 2019 valedictory speaker for the University of Virginia on May 17.

UVA in its release talked about Williams’ talents as a visionary recording artist, he is also a producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, author and entrepreneur.

The 13 time Grammy Awards winner will make the stop only a few weeks after he helps launch Something in the Water, the regional music festival set to take place in Virginia Beach from April 26-28, 2019.

