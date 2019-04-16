Pharrell will be UVA’s 2019 valedictory speaker

Posted 8:47 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02AM, April 16, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 14: Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the 7th Biennial UNICEF Ball on April 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for UNICEF USA)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native, will be the 2019 valedictory speaker for the University of Virginia on May 17.

UVA in its release talked about Williams’ talents as a visionary recording artist, he is also a producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, author and entrepreneur.

The 13 time Grammy Awards winner will make the stop only a few weeks after he helps launch Something in the Water, the regional music festival set to take place in Virginia Beach from April 26-28, 2019.

To learn more about Pharrell’s visit to UVA in May, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.