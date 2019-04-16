Pennsylvania woman facing charges after reportedly striking multiple people with frying pan

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck multiple people with a frying pan.

Tashki Grooms, 32, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats charges.

On April 14 around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched in Carlisle for a reported active break-in.

While en route, police received word that a female suspect, later identified as Grooms, had struck multiple people inside of an apartment building with a frying pan.

Two victims told police they were struck multiple times, including in the head, arms and hands.

Upon arrival, police found Grooms seated on a residential front porch, holding the frying pan.

Despite being ordered to drop the pan multiple times, Grooms refused and attempted to strike police with the pan.

She was taken into custody safely and is now facing charges.