Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From sunshine to storms

Enjoy it while it last, because we will be trading our sunshine for showers and thunderstorms. And some of them could be severe.

Before then, a broad area of high pressure will dominate our weather. That will mean plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. We expect highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on Wednesday and near 80 on Thursday.

Expect a few passing clouds from time to time on Wednesday and then partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Things go downhill on Friday as a powerful cold front approaches the region. It looks like we will start the day dry with increasing clouds. By the afternoon scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are looking likely. And some of these will linger into the evening and overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Right now, it looks like the wet weather will be mainly early in the day on Saturday and most of the day will be dry. Behind that cold front we expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Easter Sunday is looking very pleasant. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s for sunrise services and those early Easter egg hunts and then we will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1889 Heavy Rain: 4.89″ Norfolk

2011 Tornado Event VA/NC: EF-3, multiple EF-2, EF-1.

