One man injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – One man is at a Hampton hospital after a shooting in the city around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Sommerville Drive.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury is reportedly non-life threatening.

An investigation has revealed that the victim was outside of a residence when two suspects approached him and began firing towards him.

The victim ran into his residence and the suspects followed while still firing at the victim who was struck multiple times by gunfire as a result. The suspects fled the area before officials arrived.

The motive surrounding this incident is still under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Two Hampton City Schools, Cary Elementary School and Jones Magnet Middle School, were placed on lockdown for precautionary measures but has since been lifted.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

