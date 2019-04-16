Newport News Police investigating homicide

Posted 8:25 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52PM, April 16, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Goose Circle Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a call for a report of gunshots heard in the area came in at 7:26 p.m. The call was upgraded to a shooting shortly after.

Police arrived to find a man outside and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about this homicide asked to call the Newport News Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.

