Newport News Police investigating homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Goose Circle Tuesday night.
Dispatchers received a call for a report of gunshots heard in the area came in at 7:26 p.m. The call was upgraded to a shooting shortly after.
Police arrived to find a man outside and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.
There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Anyone who has information about this homicide asked to call the Newport News Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.
