Newport News Police investigating homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Goose Circle Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a call for a report of gunshots heard in the area came in at 7:26 p.m. The call was upgraded to a shooting shortly after.

Police arrived to find a man outside and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this homicide asked to call the Newport News Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.

Officers are investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Goose Circle. PIO Maynard is on scene. More details to follow. — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) April 17, 2019

