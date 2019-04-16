× Man threw iguana at manager inside Ohio restaurant, police say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio – A man is facing charges after a bizarre incident inside a Painesville restaurant involving an iguana.

Officers were called to the Perkins on Mentor Avenue just before noon Tuesday.

Police said the 49-year-old man removed an iguana from his shirt and swung it around his head by its tail, according to WJW. The suspect then reportedly threw the lizard at the manager.

Officers found the suspect a few blocks away and charged him with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

The Painesville Police Department said officers have been calling the iguana “Copper.” The animal was taken to the Lake County Humane Society where it will be checked for injuries.