Man sentenced after Hampton nightclub shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Donnell Hobbs, the man who shot two people outside of the Charm’d Lounge in Hampton, was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

Hobbs will serve thirteen years with twenty years of supervised probation.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to aggravated maiming, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and one count of felonious shooting.

The shooting happened July 1, 2018. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old Newport News woman and a 27-year-old Newport News woman each suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.